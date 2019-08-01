Local entrepreneurs take part in Mobile Business Expo

Aspiring entrepreneurs met with local business experts to get some tips on how to get started in a growing industry.

Those who are looking to start a business on wheels got a lesson on the important steps they need to take to become successful.

TAMIU’s third annual Mobile Business Expo received a lot of people who have their sights set on getting into the food truck or pop-up shop business.

Different panelist stopped by to talk about licenses, permits, laws and the best business practices.

TAMIU’s Small Business Development Center business advisor Norma Rodriguez says their goal is to offer the proper guidance.

For those who were not able to make it out to the seminar but want to find out more about making small business, organizers encourage entrepreneurs to reach out to their office at 326-2827 for more information.