Mobile COVID testing sites to be located in each district

The City of Laredo is increasing COVID-19 testing for residents in the community.

Beginning Wednesday, the Health Department will be setting up a mobile COVID-19 testing site.



The unit will be at the Parks and Recreation centers located in each council district.



Health Department officials will announce future dates, places, and times for testing in other council districts soon.



In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, city officials are hoping to flatten the curve and detect early on those who may be infected.

"This is our way and our goal to being able to identify any person that may be carrying this virus and may be asymptomatic," said Alberto Torres, District 4 Councilman. "We continue to be able to fight this COVID-19 pandemic that we are facing. What better way than to take these mobile units to the community."

Everyone must register in advance by calling 795-4932.



Testing will be offered from 9 in the morning until 11 at the El Eden Park.

Doctors orders are not required.