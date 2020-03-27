Moderate Temperatures Coming

A Pacific airmass will arrive mid morning Saturday. Ahead of it, we will have a warm humid dawn. Much drier air and much more moderate temperatures will follow during the afternoon. A weak upper level disturbance will bring cloudier skies and a slight chance of a scattered shower on Sunday. Tropical air will continue to be suppressed to our south during the 7 day forecast period...Monday will be a little warmer and humid feeling.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight, becoming humid, low in the low to mid 70's. Becoming sunny, breezy with low afternoon humidity, high in the mid to high 80's. Mostly cloudy Sunday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, Monday the more humid of the 2 days, high in the upper 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, a slim shower chance on Thursday and Friday, high in the low to mid 80's.

