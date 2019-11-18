Monday morning blues

It's another Monday and a brand new week but it's also the last week before the kids are out for school.

We are going to feel a lot warmer than last week with temperatures in the70s and 80s.

On Monday we will start off in the 50s and see a high of up to 73 degrees with sunny skies.

Then as we move into Tuesday we start to get a little bit warmer with temperatures in the high 70s.

By the middle of the week, we are looking at lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

On Thursday night we could see some chances of rain as well as into the weekend, but only time will tell if those chances will persist.