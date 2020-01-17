Monster X Tour coming to Sames Auto Arena!

A group of monsters will be invading the local arena this weekend for a one of a kind show you won’t want to miss!

The Monster X Tour has made it to the Gateway City and it’s all happening at the Sames Auto Arena.

These massive trucks are set to perform for the public on Saturday.

Two big shows will be taking place on Saturday.

The first show will be at 1:30 p.m. and the second will be at 7:30 p.m.

Each show runs about 2 hours and a half hours and tickets start at $24.

For more information, you can call the arena at (956) 791-9192.