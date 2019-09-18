Sinking air, bringing dry, very warm air close to the surface is bringing mostly sunny afternoons and hot temperatures to our area. The sinking air over our area is the atmosphere's way to compensate for the rising air, producing the tall rain clouds over eastern Texas and Louisiana. Although Wednesday and Thursday are likely the hottest days of the 7 day forecast period, temperatures will continue well above the low to mid 90's that are average for this time of the year.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, highs around or a little above 100. Partly cloudy Saturday through Wednesday, highs in the upper 90's.