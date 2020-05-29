More Shower Chances

An upper level disturbance that moved out of Mexico with thunderstorms last night has moved south of our area. The disturbance will begin to move back to the west and northwest with a return of shower chances Sunday and Monday. The disturbance will move slowly, but should weaken and move far enough away to allow for sunnier and hotter weather by late week.

I'm expecting, after any brief small shower early this evening, partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the high 80's. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, a decent chance of showers, high in the 80's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, high in the mid to high 90's.