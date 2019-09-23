More Summer

Cooler airmasses continue to bypass most of Texas to the north. A weak upper level disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico will bring a slight chance of a scattered sea breeze shower into our part of south Texas Tuesday afternoon. I will watch another disturbance near Cancun that may not survive a trip west or southwest across the gulf. Overall, a hot humid 7 day forecast.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of a sea breeze shower, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday through the weekend and Monday, high in the upper 90's to around 100.