More chances of rain throughout the week

You might not want to put those umbrellas away just yet, because we still have some more rain throughout the week.

On Monday we saw a decent amount of rain in the morning; however, it was not like that storm we saw Friday morning.

On Tuesday, we will be experiencing more chances of rain with a high of 89 degrees and a low of 73.

As we move into the week, those chances of rain will stay with us until possibly even next week, so keep those umbrellas in your car because you don't want to get caught in the rain!