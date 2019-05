If you were hoping for some changes to our forecast, you might be disappointed.

It looks like the hot and humid air isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Thursday we will see another high of triple-digit temperatures and lows in the 80s.

Now we will start to cool off just a bit as we head into the weekend, but not by much.

We will probably get down to 97 which is still some relief from the triple digits.

Until then, stay hydrated and stay cool.