More salmonella infections from pig ear dog treats reported by CDC, FDA

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration added 16 new cases to their investigation into a suspected link between pig ear dog treats and salmonella infections in people.

The CDC and FDA say people and their dogs can get sick from handling the pig ear dog treats infected with salmonella. (Source: CDC)

Since their investigation began on July 31, 143 people have been infected in 35 states and 33 have been hospitalized with the multidrug-resistant salmonella strains. There are no reported deaths.

The CDC and FDA say people and their dogs can get sick from handling the treats.

There have been multiple recalls of pig ear treats in recent months for salmonella contamination:

-- On September 3, 2019, Dog Goods USA LLC recalled all 30-packs of Berkley & Jensen brand pig ears sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores.

-- On August 16, 2019, Dog Goods USA LLC recalled bulk and packaged Chef Toby Pig Ears.

-- On July 30, 2019, Lennox Intl Inc expanded its July 26, 2019 recall of pig ears.

-- On July 3, 2019, Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins.

Signs of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Dogs can also have diarrhea and vomiting and appear more tired than usual.

Talk to your healthcare provider and vet if you notice any signs of infection.

