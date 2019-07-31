More than 2,000 asylum seekers processed

Border Patrol is continuing to send migrants across the border as part of the Remain in Mexico program.

Earlier this week, Border Patrol sent its largest amount of migrants to Mexico as part of the Remain in Mexico program.

The Mexican newspaper 'El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo' is reporting that more than 2,000 asylum seekers have been processed by Mexican immigration officials in Nuevo Laredo in the last two weeks alone.

A record of 270 was set last Friday, while numbers reached nearly 500 on Tuesday.

The Juarez-Lincoln Bridge sees about a hundred migrants cross into Mexico on a daily basis but that number keeps climbing.