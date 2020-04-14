More than 50 healthcare workers positive with COVID-19

Numbers of local healthcare providers who contracted COVID-19 that were first reported have now jumped up significantly.

They are our nurses, doctors, and staff members who signed up to take care of us, but now the roles are reversed as many are testing positive for COVID-19.



Officials are now confirming that more than 50 healthcare providers are now patients.

It was reported Monday by City of Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez that more than a dozen healthcare professionals got the virus.

A social media post with a quote from a local doctor said in part: "There are over 50 healthcare workers in our city currently infected and several critically ill."



This sparked a lot of confusion on social media, so during Tuesday's meeting, officials including Doctor Hector Gonzalez explained the different numbers.

"When I'm asked at 10 o'clock how many healthcare providers are positive I'm going to give you what I have at 10 o'clock, and then 15 minutes later where we've done our daily analysis it could jump to double, and certainly this was the case. It jumped to over 50."

Gonzalez says the health care professionals were always in the data, but they just needed to take a closer look.



Additionally, he mentioned that the positive healthcare providers come from different areas of the medical field.

"From the hospitals, the clinics, the doctor's offices, who are positive. Some have recovered and are returning back to work."

Doctor Gonzalez says as of Monday night, seven healthcare providers are recovered and returning to work.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez says that data is always changing, but they're doing their best to provide the latest accurate information to the public.