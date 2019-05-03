No end in sight for military missions along the border

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says the military needs to return to its traditional missions and he wants to know how much longer troops will be needed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shanahan told a house appropriations subcommittee that he needs to determine how many more agents and other workers the Homeland Security Department must have to fulfill the border mission.

His comments come just days after the Pentagon said it would send 320 more active-duty troops to the border for tasks that put them in closer contact with migrants.

Shanahan says, "We're now in a position where we need to ask the question: How long will we be there? And when we've gone through and looked at the conditions at the border and CBP's ability to actually perform their duty, they are thousands of people short. So we've initiated a set of actions to really understand how many people are they short because we need to get that into a sustained environment. We're driving buses, we're serving food, we're doing medical support, we're doing logistics support. And for now we haven't degraded any readiness but we really need to get back to our primary missions."

President Trump ordered more than 5,000 active-duty forces to the border last October to help construct wire barriers and support the Border Patrol.