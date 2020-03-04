Morning accident causes power outage

Many south Laredo residents were left in the dark on Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utilities pole and caused a blackout.

Officers were seen directing traffic over at the intersection of Jaime Zapata highway and N Meridia Drive at around 6 a.m.

The accident happened on Highway 359 and Maria Luisa where a vehicle struck a light pole.

As a result of the accident, power outages were reported by the Concord Hills area and by the city annex.

No word on the status of the driver.

