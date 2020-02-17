Morning accident reported on Loop 20 and Sinatra

An early morning accident causes road closures on Loop 20 Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 5 a.m. at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop near Sinatra, right in front of a local car dealership.

Details are light at the moment, Laredo Police were seen on the southbound lane, assessing the incident.

A vehicle that looked like an early model Sedan was seen being taken away by a tow truck with heavy damage to the windshield.

There was also a damaged utility pole that was on the sidewalk during the time of the accident.

No word on the status of the driver's injuries.