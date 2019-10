It's beginning to feel a lot like autumn.

On Thursday morning we will start off with temperatures in the low 60s which is a lot cooler than what we are used to.

We will start to warm up to the 70s by the afternoon hours and then as we head into the evening we will drop to the 60s.

As for our weekend, we are looking to warm up to the high 80s and low 90s, so even though we are slowly starting to cool off, we still have those warmer conditions in our forecast.