Many are waking up in the dark, after a power outage in north Laredo.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. and caused roughly 2,000 homes to be without power.

Officials are asking that the elderly living in the area be checked on if indoor temperatures become too unbearable while the electricity is restored.

They recommend relocating them to a cooler location.

AEP crews are currently working on restoring power.