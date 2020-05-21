Morning storm knocks out power and causes damages

A morning thunderstorm battered parts of the South Texas area early Thursday, including Laredo and neighboring communities.

It all started at around 6 a.m. when the lightning and thunder could be seen and heard.

The rain came pouring down, knocking out power in various parts of town.

The strong winds and heavy rain even knocked over utility poles at the shopping center in front of the Walmart on Zapata Highway.

No word if there were any injuries at the moment.

Crews are currently working to restore power to areas still affected by the storm.