Morning thunderstorm shakes up Gateway City

Hail and rain pounded the Gateway City Friday morning.

The severe weather conditions that hit Laredo are now dissipating but showers are expected to persist throughout the day.

Pictures sent by viewers showed black clouds hovering in the sky along with bright bolts of lightning.

Flight delays were reported on Thursday and could continue into the weekend.

Several streets were flooded all over the city as well as parts of the highway.

Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths here in Texas.

Authorities say as much as six inches of water can make a vehicle float.

We also had reports that over 6,000 people were without power.