Mosh pit breaks out inside Denny's restaurant

Employees at a California Denny’s got more than they bargained for after a band started a circle pit inside the restaurant.

According to employees, restaurant was rented for a birthday party headlined by the band "Wacko."

The show ended up turning the home of the "Grand Slam" into a slam-bang mosh fest.

Denny's told the website "Eater" that the restaurant was unaware of the type of event when they booked it.

Some furniture was broken and the band launched a GoFundMe account to pay for the damages.

Police say no one was arrested.

Hardcore bands performing at Denny’s has become a viral trend that started in 2013.