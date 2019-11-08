Most wanted fugitive charged with credit card abuse

A fugitive who was on the Laredo Crime Stopper’s Most Wanted list is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 59-year-old Mario Carlos Ramos in the case and charged Ramos with credit card abuse.

The case unfolded on October 7th when officers were called out to a car burglary at the 13000 block of Mines Road.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone broke into his tractor-trailer and stole his wallet which had his credit cards.

The victim checked his bank statements and noticed several unauthorized transactions on his card.

After a thorough investigation and nearly a month of searching, Ramos was arrested and charged in the case.