Most wanted fugitive from Laredo to be featured on Discovery series

One of Texas’ top ten most wanted fugitives will be featured on the Investigation Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Iris Iliana Rodriguez is wanted for several charges including indecency with a child which happened on 2015.

Rodriguez was previously employed as a counselor in the Laredo area and has a scar on her leg and shoulder.

Authorities believe Rodriguez has strong ties to Laredo and Mexico.

Police say if you see her, do not attempt to apprehend the suspect, she is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts you are asked to call 1-833-3-PURSUE.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.