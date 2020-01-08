Mostly Warm Forecasty

Humid warm gulf winds have returned to south Texas. Skies will be cloudier, especially at night and in the morning hours Thursday and Friday. Each afternoon will likely see drier air aloft mix some of the clouds away. Friday will be quite warm with the clearing skies. A cold front will move in from the west Friday early evening. There may be just enough moisture to be lifted by the front to form clouds tall enough to produce showers. I will show a 20% chance of a shower. Drier cooler air will follow during the weekend. A slow warming trend and slowly rising humidity will develop early next week.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight and Thursday through midday, low in the low 60's. Partial clearing Thursday afternoon, high in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the 80's. A slight chance of a shower Friday evening, drier air follows Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the high 70's to near 80.