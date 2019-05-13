Mother accused of drowning two-year-old in bathtub

A mother in Las Vegas is behind bars for allegedly drowning her daughter in a bathtub.

The incident happened on Mother’s Day when officers responded to a Northeast Valley apartment complex just after 3 p.m.

The mother, identified as 44-year-old Linette Boedicker called the police saying that her two-year-old had drowned in the bathtub.

During the 911 call, the operator attempted to give instructions on how to resuscitate the child.

According to police, Boedicker did not at any point pull her child out or attempt to give CPR.

Officers arrived at the scene less than five minutes later but the mother took minutes to respond.

When police entered the premises they found the child face up, fully clothed in a bathtub full of water.

Emergency crews gave the child CPR, but it was too late, she was pronounced dead at the hospital a short while later.

Authorities say this was the second call to the home regarding a domestic disturbance.

Boedicker is now facing murder charges