Mother accused of dumping child’s remains in acid expected to enter plea

The mother accused of dumping her child's remains in acid is set to take a plea in court on Friday.

Monica Dominguez is set to go before a judge in the 49th District Court for a plea hearing.

Dominguez confessed to police that her daughter Rebecka had drowned inside a bathtub while she was unsupervised and then attempted to dispose of the body with the help of Rebecka's father.

Both Dominguez and 32-year-old Gerardo Zavala Loredo were arrested in February after they allegedly put the remains of their three-year-old into a bucket of acid.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the hearings might start before lunch or after depending on how Judge Lopez does with his docket.

Along with the plea, a short hearing is also set with witnesses testifying.