Mother allegedly attempts to dispose of child's body in acid

The mother accused of dumping her child's remains in acid was set to appear in court Friday morning, but the case has been reset yet again.

Monica Dominguez was set to go before a judge in the 49th district court for a plea hearing.

Dominguez confessed to police that her daughter Rebecka had drowned inside a bathtub while she was unsupervised and then attempted to dispose of the body with the help of Rebecka's father.

Both Dominguez and 32-year-old Gerardo Zavala Loredo where arrested in February after they allegedly put the remains of 3-year-old Rebecka into a bucket of acid.

The plea hearing is scheduled for November 15th.