Mother arrested after police find girls wandering the street

A local mother is facing charges after police officers found her daughters wandering the streets.

Laredo Police arrested 24-year-old Natalie Silva and charged her with two counts of endangering a child.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 15th at around 11:30 a.m. when a Good Samaritan witnessed two small girls wandering in the middle of street.

The witnessed got out of her vehicle and got the girls off the road and waved down police at the 600 block of Lyon Street.

The officers then entered the residence where the two girls walked into and found the mother sleeping in a bedroom.

When officers woke her up, she stated that she was extremely tired and fell asleep.

Silva was placed under arrest and transported to the county jail.

The children were turned over to a relative.