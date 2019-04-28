Mother of Rebecka Zavala sentenced to 10 years for separate injury to a child charge

The mother of little Rebecka Zavala, the three-year-old child whose remains were found dissolving in a container of acid will spend a decade behind bars for separate charges.

File photo: Monica Yvonne Dominguez and Rebecka Zavala

Monica Yvonne Dominguez was sentenced to ten years in prison for a case dating back to 2016.

Dominguez had originally been sentenced to probation and 500 hours of community service for a 2016 conviction of injury to a child where she also relinquished her rights as a parent.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the alleged course of events involving the deceased child was enough to not only revoke the probation she was on at the time but to also sentence her in the 406th District Court.