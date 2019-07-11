Mother orders Moana cake for daughter and gets marijuana design

MACON, GA (CNN) - A birthday blunder went viral after a Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a woman's birthday cake order.
Kensli Davis is a big fan of Disney and asked her mother for a Moana themed birthday cake.
When the mother went to order the cake for her 25-year-old daughter, the employees at Dairy Queen must have mistaken the word Moana with marijuana.
The cake featured a pot leaf and a My Little Pony smoking a joint.
Davis’ mom says workers apologized for the incident and offered to make another one.
The mother says the first cake was so funny, she didn’t take them up on it.