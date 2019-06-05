Mother to spend 20 years for first-degree murder

A mother who was charged with first-degree murder will spend two decades behind bars for the death of her two-year-old son.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Irene Yamiles Del Bosque from Zapata, Texas pleaded guilty to murder.

The incident happened on July 25th of 2015, when the Zapata County Sheriff’s Department was called out to a gas station in San Ygnacio to assist with a two-year-old who was unresponsive.

The boy, identified as Roberto Saldivar III was taken to a McAllen hospital where officials discovered bite marks on his forearm, bruises on his legs and head trauma.

When authorities questioned Del Bosque about her son’s injuries she said that she was alone with him in a hotel room when he became unresponsive.

After several inconsistencies in her stories, Del Bosque eventually told them she had pushed her son and he hit himself with the door.

A few days later, Roberto was pronounced dead.

Del Bosque will serve 20 years in prison.