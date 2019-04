A motorcycle accident is reported in west Laredo just after the lunch hour.

The accident happened at the 3500 block of San Bernardo and Lafayette at around 12:30 p.m.

Video shows police loading a damaged motorcycle onto a tow truck, while a Ford F-150 received damages to the right side of the car.

At this time, no injuries have been reported; however, we will keep you updated as soon as police release any information on the accident.