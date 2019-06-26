Mountain Lion spotted at Slaughter Park

The City of Laredo has been informed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of the presence of a mountain lion and cubs in the Slaughter Park area within central Laredo.

At this time. the public is asked avoid the park, as well to keep small children and pets away from the park area until further notice.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is working on locating and removing the animal from the populated area.

For more information, please call 3-1-1 or (956) 721-2480, or any of the Texas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens in Webb County.

Game wardens in Webb County:

Kegan Gould (956) 286-7436

Michael Hickerson (956) 285-2254

Roper Smith (956) 285-2296

You may also call the Austin Dispatch at (956) 512-389-4800.

Remember, only dial 9-1-1 in the event of an actual emergency.