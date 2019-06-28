Mountain lion sighting has community on high alert

State officials continue to search for the mountain lion and cubs spotted at a Laredo park.

It's a sighting that had thousands of residents speaking out on social media.

City officials released a press release on Wednesday asking residents to avoid Slaughter Park due to sightings of a mountain lion and cubs.

While the comments were loud on social media it was a quiet day at the park for neighbors and visitors.

The City of Laredo was alerted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of the report Wednesday morning.

While the city has asked the public to avoid the park, many have disregarded the city’s requests.

Residents say they are not worried because mountain lions are seen in the wild instead of in public areas; meanwhile, some say they fear for their children’s safety.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is currently working on locating and removing the animal from the populated area.

Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department evaluated the tracks that were seen at the park and say they are actually from a dog.

At this time, officials have not located any mountain lion tracks; however, that does not mean that a mountain lion was never there.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the community should be on alert and they will continue to look into the matter.

If you have any information on this matter you are asked to call 311 or 956-721-2480.

