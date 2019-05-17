Movie theater features bedroom cinema experience

A movie theater in Switzerland is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “movies and chill”.

A French company opened a theater with actual beds.

It includes the latest technology and even serves up gourmet foods but what really sets it apart is the optional VIP experience.

It starts in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar.

Then movie-goers can choose either the VIP box with "Cocoon" seating.

A lounge cinema" with sofas or the bedroom cinema where you can watch your movie while lying in bed.

Just a warning though, a boring movie may put you right to sleep!

