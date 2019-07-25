Mr. Blue Sky is living here today!

We are waking up on a Thursday with nice and breezy conditions!

On Thursday, we will start off in the low-70s making it feel like a nice fall-like morning; however, remember we are still in summer mode and this is south Texas so those nice temperatures will be short-lived.

By the afternoon we are looking to get u to 97 degrees.

We had nearly a week of 90-degree temperatures; unfortunately, we are back to the triple digits by Sunday.

Hopefully, Mother Nature will throw us another bone before the start of fall.