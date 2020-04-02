Mr. Blue Sky is living here today

It's going to be a nice warm and cloudy day in the Gateway City, but be warned, the rain is a coming!

On Thursday we will start out in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the afternoon, those clouds will start to move into our area and a lot of that humidity will build putting us at 86 degrees.

On Friday, we will start in the low 70s and see a high of 84 degrees.

Throughout the day we will see a 60 percent chance of rain with our best chances possibly in the evening.

Now on Saturday, we will drop to the low 80s and see an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms all throughout the day, so you are definitely going to want to stay indoors.

Then on Sunday, those chances of rain will start to decrease but our temperatures.

On Monday those chances will diminish to about 40 percent and we will see a high of 87 degrees.

And we will be back to the 90s by Wednesday, so that nice breeze was fun while it lasted.

