Mr. Blue Sky is living here today!

It looks like we are going to have one last chance of rain before we see those hot and sunny conditions start to swoop into our area.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the mid to low 70s and see a high of about 91 degrees.

Then on Thursday, things will get a lot hotter at 93 degrees.

On Friday, and Saturday we will jump up to a high of 96 and 97.

Now as we head into next week on Sunday we are preparing for our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures for the month of June.

This will continue on Monday and Tuesday and probably for the rest of the summer.

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

At this time there's no telling if any of that activity will reach our area, but so far, looks like hot and sunny conditions.