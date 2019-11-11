Much Colder, Some Rain

A large,l sharply colder airmass is moving in with windy and occasionally wet conditions. Winds will gust to 35 mph with temperatures dropping under 50 by 10 pm, and into the high 30's by dawn. No snow, but a few ice pellets may occur in a few spots early Tuesday morning. An upper level disturbance passing above our cold airmass may produce a few more patches of light rain Wednesday night. A slow moderation in temperatures will begin Thursday, but temperatures will remain below average through the 7 day period.

I'm expecting windy, much colder, some patchy rain or drizzle tonight, low in the high 30's. Showers Tuesday morning, a slight chance of a few ice pellets, cloudy in the afternoon, high in the 40's. Cloudy Wednesday, a few patches of rain possible Wednesday night, high in the 40's. A slight chance of morning showers Thursday, high in the 50's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the 60's. A slight chance of a shower Sunday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Monday, high around 70.