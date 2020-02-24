Much Cooler Beginning Tuesday Night.

Warm dry air will be replaced by a much cooler and dry airmass from the Rockies Tuesday night through Thursday night. Our coldest night will be Wednesday night/Thursday dawn when, under clear skies, diminishing wind, and dry air, temperatures drop into the 30's. Frost will be possible north of Laredo. The cool airmass will then move to the east, and a sustained warming trend will begin.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 50's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high near 80. Breezy and much cooler Tuesday night, low in the mid 40's.Mostly sunny and breezy Wednesday, high in the low 60's. Clear and cold Wednesday night, low in the 30's. Sunny Thursday, high in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the low to mid 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the low 80's Sunday, the high 80's Monday.