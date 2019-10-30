Much Cooler, Clearing Skies

A much cooler and drier airmass from the Rockies will clear our skies toward dawn. Temperatures will be on the chilly side for Halloween Trick or Treating, the winds will be gone. Another Rocky Mountain airmass will extend our mainly clear skies with mild afternoons and cool nights through Sunday. Warmer southerly winds will return Monday.

I'm expecting cloudy breezy and much cooler tonight, a few sprinkles are possible early, clearing toward dawn, low in the 40's. Sunny breezy and cool Thursday, high in the low 60's. Mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, highs close to 70. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the low to mid 80's.