Much Cooler Dry Weather

A much cooler airmass is moving in from the Great Plains. Temperatures will be 20F cooler Tuesday and Wednesday than what we experienced on Monday. If we have clear skies Tuesday night, especially the 2nd half of the night, frost or a light freeze will be common, especially away from Laredo. Temperatures will slowly moderate during the weekend and entering next week.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the low 40's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs near 60. Frost or a light freeze outside of Laredo, some patchy frost possible in low parts of Laredo itself at dawn Wednesday, low in the low to mid 30's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the upper 60's to low 70's.