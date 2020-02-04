Much Cooler Wednesday, Warmer by Friday

A much cooler airmass is moving south across Texas. The wind shift will arrive in Laredo ~4 a.m. Temperatures will drop into the 50's during Wednesday morning, and only reach around 60 in the afternoon. A slight chance of a sprinkle Wednesday night followed by clearing skies and a cold Thursday sunrise. The cold airmass will quickly move away to the east with warm weather by Friday. The southern edge of a cooler Great Plains airmass will lower temperatures a little on Saturday followed by warm weather Sunday and into early next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, temperatures above 60 falling into the 50's after the north wind arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs around 60. A slight chance of a sprinkle Wednesday night, clearing before dawn, low in the high 30's to around 40. Sunny Thursday, high in the 60's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the upper 70's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high around 70. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the high 80's.