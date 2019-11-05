Much Cooler, Wet Thursday Night

A cool airmass that reached into central Texas is moving by to our north . Warm humid winds from the gulf will bring above average temperatures into south Texas through most of Thursday. A much cooler airmass from Canada will arrive Thursday evening or night. The moist gulf air will be lifted above the northerly winds to form tall rain clouds. Temperatures will warm during the weekend, only to fall as another even cooler airmass arrives from Canada late Monday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy warm and humid through Thursday afternoon, low at night near 70, highs through Thursday afternoon in the high 80's. Turning much cooler with showers and thundershowers likely Thursday evening into Friday morning, low near 50, high Friday afternoon in the upper 50's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, highs around 70 Saturday, around 80 Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the 70's. Showers and much cooler Monday night into Tuesday, low Tuesday morning in the 40's, highs Tuesday afternoon in the 50's.