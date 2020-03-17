Much Cooler by Friday Night

Waves in the upper level wind flow is producing rising motion in Pacific moisture mainly above 10,000' altitude. Scattered thundershowers remain possible. Without being able to tap into the rich supply of gulf air lower down, rainfall amounts would not be as generous as we need to be drought ending. Scattered storms late Wednesday night may be able to tap into moisture lower down. A much cooler airmass will reach us by late Friday and during the weekend. Much warmer weather will return from the south by Monday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a thundershower late tonight, low near 70. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of a thundershower late Wednesday night, highs both days around 90. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers, high in the 70's. Periods of showers Saturday, cloudy Sunday, highs in the upper 50's Saturday, the 60's Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's Monday, the 90's Tuesday.