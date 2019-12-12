Much Warmer Friday pm, Cooler Next Week

After a cool night tonight, warmer air arriving from the Mexican Plateau aloft by dawn will stir down to the surface, bringing much warmer dry air Friday afternoon. A bit of a gulf influence with very warm air will prevail during the weekend. An airmass from the Great Plains will shift our winds into the north during Monday with much cooler weather Monday night through Thursday.

I'm expecting clear and quite cool tonight, low in the 40's. Sunny warm and dry Friday afternoon, high near 80. Mostly sunny and quite warm Saturday and Sunday. Somewhat more humid, not as cool at night. Highs both days in the 80's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, highs around 60 Tuesday and Wednesday, the high 60's Thursday.