Multiple bodies found in Texas canal

Authorities in El Paso have found multiple bodies in a Texas canal.

Investigators found no signs of foul play and believe the man may have drowned.

The discovery marks the eighth body recovered in El Paso County and nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico in three days.

One of the other bodies was a woman who was also found floating in a canal.

Another man was found dead on a sidewalk in a death not considered suspicious.

Three bodies were also discovered locked inside a tunnel near the Mexican border.

Authorities have not released the identities of any of the victims.