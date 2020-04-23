Three dead, at least 30 injured after tornado rips through Polk County

At least three people have died and up to 30 people are injured Wednesday after a tornado ripped through Texas.

The National Weather Service said the dangerous tornado touched down at around six p.m. local time.

It ripped through Polk County which is about 80 miles northeast of Houston.

The tornado toppled trees and powerlines, while also destroying multi-level homes.

Local police say a handful of neighborhoods took the brunt of the storm.

Several local and state agencies responded to the area assessing the damage and helping residents.

A local judge issued a disaster declaration Wednesday evening.