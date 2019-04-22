Multiple people killed in small plane crash near Kerrville

Multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed just outside of Kerrville.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Monday morning near the 1700 block of Sheppard Rees Road.

Officials say they found five victims who were pronounced deceased.

According to KSAT, the Federal Aviation Administration says that a twin Engine Beechcraft Baron crashed while preparing to land at the Kerrville Municipal Airport around 9 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.