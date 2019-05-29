Multiple people shot, one dead in Cleveland, Texas shooting

A law enforcement officer and three other people are shot and injured in Cleveland, Texas Wednesday morning.

The alleged shooting started at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland which is just 45 miles northeast of Houston where deputies found a dead woman.

Two others were also shot; however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

A Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy followed the suspect which is when shots rang out at a parking lot near a veterinary clinic.

The deputy was shot in the neck and was airlifted to a Houston hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Pavol Vido.